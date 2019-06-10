Live Cricket Streaming, South Africa vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Watch Live WC SA vs WI Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

Live Cricket Streaming, South Africa vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Watch Live WC SA vs WI Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

West Indies skipper Jason Holder win the toss and opt to bowl against South Africa in the Match 15 of the 2019 World Cup. Aiden Markram and Beuran Hendricks make their place in the playing XI of South Africa while Kemar Roach and Darren Bravo come back in Windies team. The biggest setback for the Windies team is the exclusion of all-rounder Andre Russell, who is ruled out of the game due to injury. Here are the details of When and Where and How to live stream South Africa vs West Indies, live World Cup Match online on hotstar live. You can also watch the Live cricket streaming of South Africa vs West Indies on Start Sports 2.

2019 World Cup, Match 15, South Africa vs West Indies live from The Rose Bowl, Southampton:

Where to watch online live streaming of 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies?

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies on Hotstar from 03.00 PM IST onwards.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies?

The 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies will be played on June 10 (Monday).

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of SA vs WI, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch the live cricket match on Hotstar.

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 10.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Where can I watch the 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies live?

The 2019 World Cup Match 15 between South Africa vs West Indies will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 for Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD and 2 HD for English along with Star Sports 1 Select HD. The World Cup is also being telecasted on DD Sports.

What are the squads for South Africa vs West Indies World Cup Match 15?

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram