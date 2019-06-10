Live World Cup Score, South Africa vs West Indies, Match 15: Rain stops play as Windies take early charge

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live World Cup Score, South Africa vs West Indies, Match 15: Windies opt to field in overcast conditions

15.45 IST: Bad news. Heavy showers at Southampton. It looks like a long delay.

15.35 IST: Oshane Thomas replaces Sheldon Cottrell

Meanwhile, with his catch to dismiss Hashim Amla, Chris Gayle has entered the record books!

15.29 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Aiden Markram, OUT! Second wicket for Cottrell. The pace bowlers of West Indies have been on a roll this World Cup and Cottrell is the vital cog of it.

15.23 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton De Kock, FOUR! Cut and cut hard! Back of a length ball outside off. Cottrell is guilty of giving him width to play with. De Kock says thank you very much and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.

15.19 IST: Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, FOUR!

Gorgeous! Overpitched on off, It is in Markram's zone and he beautifully creams it through mid off for a boundary. This should get Markram going.

15.14 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Hashim Amla, OUT! Caught at first slip!

15.12 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Hashim Amla, FOUR! First boundary of the innings. A juicy half-volley from Cottrell, and Amla simply pushes it towards the gap between point and cover.

15.10 IST: Sheldon Cottrell to Quinton de Kock, 3 runs. first attacking shot of the day! De Kock pulls it strongly, and it's a long chase for Brathwaite.

15.07 IST: NOT OUT! Brilliant review from the batsman.

15.06 IST: Kemar Roach to Quinton de Kock, appeal for caught-behind! The umpire gives it out! However, the ball hit De Kock's waist and the batsman immediately takes the review.

15.02 IST: 3 runs from the first over.

15.01 IST: Quinton De Kock and Hashim Amla have opened for South Africa.

15.00 IST: Sheldon Cottrell will begin the proceedings.

14.41 IST: Playing XIs:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks





14.30 IST: TOSS! West Indies win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa in Southampton

Brief preview: After three consecutive defeats, South Africa will eye their first win of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they face West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl, here on Monday. After a below par show so far, the Proteas desperately need a win to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals. West Indies, on the other hand, looked slightly better after a win and a loss from their two games. The Jason Holder-led Carribean side kicked-off their campaign on a convincing note with an impressive seven-wicket win over Pakistan before suffering a narrow 15 loss to Australia. [Read full preview here]