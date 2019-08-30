India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd Test: Watch IND vs WI Live Cricket Match online on SonyLIV

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd Test: Full details on when and where to watch IND vs WI Live Cricket Match online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

After registering a record-breaking victory in the first Test, Team India will try to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second match beginning Friday at the historic Sabina Park. India clinched a 318-run win -- their largest overseas victory in terms of run -- in the first Test in Antigua and began their World Test Championship campaign in style. The visitors seem to have all their bases covered, having arguably the most well-rounded attack in world cricket at the moment. All the three seamers -- Jasprit Bumrah Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami -- were among the wickets in Antigua which has been the case now for quite some time. However, what would have pleased skipper Virat Kohli most was the return to form of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane , who scored 183 runs in the game, and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari who played a grinding second-inning knock of 93. For West Indies, there hasn't been much to write home about as none of their players even got a half-century in two innings. They neither showed the resolve nor the aptitude required to put up a sustained fight in five-day cricket.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played between August 30-September 3.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being played?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will India vs West Indies 2nd Test match begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Who won the Toss between India and West Indies in the 2nd Test?

The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming online from Port of Spain on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test live from Antigua on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Squad: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.