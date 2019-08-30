Image Source : AP IMAGE Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1: India aim another clean sweep against Windies

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match live from Jamaica. Rishabh Pant will be desperate to pay back the faith reposed in him by the team management when India look to steamroll West Indies with another dominant show in the second World Test championship encounter starting on Friday. Having won the first Test by 318 runs, India are runaway favourites going into the second and final match at the Sabina Park against a team that neither showed the resolve nor the aptitude required to put up a sustained fight in five-day cricket. Here you will get all the live updates and score of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match live from Jamaica. (Live Scorecard) (When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies)

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1: The match will start at 08:00 PM

Match Preview: After registering a record-breaking victory in the first Test, Team India will try to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second match beginning Friday at the historic Sabina Park. India clinched a 318-run win -- their largest overseas victory in terms of run -- in the first Test in Antigua and began their World Test Championship campaign in style. (Read Full Match Preview)