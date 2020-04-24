Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Legacy you've left behind is immortal': Cricket fraternity praises Sachin Tendulkar on 47th birthday

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday and the whole cricket fraternity wished the 'Master Blaster' on his birthday. Tendulkar is not only an inspiration for aspiring cricketers but also for his teammates who considered him as the 'God of cricket'.

Tendulkar's long-time opening partner Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and penned down a heartfelt wish for him.

"True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin," he wrote.

Tendulkar and Sehwag were one of the most fierce opening pairs to ever play the game. In 93 ODI innings, the duo opened together, they shared 3919 runs amongst each other.

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and wished him in his own style. "Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you've left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ Hugging face @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar," Shastri wrote on his Twitter post.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also wished legendary Tendulkar on his birthday.

Yuvraj wrote: "To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin."

Birthday Greetings to dear @sachin_rt . You were and continue to remain an inspiration. Wish you ever more joy and success in all that you do. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/jX7wfyVE7I — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2020

In his 24-year long illustrious career, Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. While the 'Little Master' amassed 15,921 runs in the longest format of the game with a brilliant average of 53.8, he has scored 18,426 runs in ODIs.

