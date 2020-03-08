Watch: Irfan Pathan's son funnily boxes with Sachin Tendulkar

Image Source : TWITTER/IRFANPATHAN Irfan Pathan shared a video of his son Imran with Sachin Tendulkar on his social media profiles.

The legends of the game were back in action on Saturday when the inaugural game of the Road Safety World Series was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan and Irfan Pathan among others are taking part in the competition.

On Sunday, Irfan Pathan shared a heartwarming video on his Twitter profile, where his son Imran Pathan is seen enjoying his time with batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

In the video, Pathan is seeing boxing with Tendulkar. Irfan wrote, "#Imran didn’t realise what he did.. he will when he grows up... #boxing @sachin_rt paji."

India Legends secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over West Indies Legends in the opening game of the tournament. While Zaheer, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha shined with the ball taking two wickets each, Sehwag and Tendulkar also turned up the heat in the batting.

Chasing 151 to win, Sehwag remained not out on 74, while Tendulkar scored 36 off 29 deliveries.