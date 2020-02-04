Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETWORLDCUP Like Seniors, Like Juniors: Pakistan involved in hilarious run-out dismissal during U19 World Cup semifinal

The Pakistan senior side is rather infamous for comic errors on the field, and their junior team was involved in one such moment during the U19 World Cup semifinal against India.

After India broke a dangerous-looking partnership between Haider Ali and captain Rohail Nazir, dismissing the former on 59, an embarrassing run-out dismissal sent Qasim Akram back to the pavilion.

Akram tapped the ball on the off-side and started for the single. Captain Nazir also started from the non-striker end, but stopped midway and decided to run back. Akram, however, did not stop and continued to run as both the batsmen raced to the non-striker end.

Atharva Ankolekar, in the meantime, picked up the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who had ample time to strike the bails.

Watch:

A moment neither Rohail Nazir or Qasim Akram will want to see again.



You can find all the videos from #INDvPAK on our website 👇 #U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStarshttps://t.co/Q8XLxdz3Ja — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020

Earlier, Indian bowlers produced a brilliant performance under pressure to dismiss Pakistan for 172 in the first U-19 World Cup semifinal here on Tuesday.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi (2/32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read for the Pakistani batsmen.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir (62 off 102 balls) and opener Haider Ali (56 off 77 balls) were the only ones to make a significant contribution as the innings lasted 43.1 overs.

While Tyagi's scorching pace and Bishnoi's googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1/29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3/28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11 in 3 overs) also kept the rival batsmen under check.

(With Inputs from PTI)