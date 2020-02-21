1st Test: Mayank Agarwal becomes first Indian in 30 years to achieve THIS feat in New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mayank Agarwal becomes first Indian in 30 years to achieve this feat in New Zealand

Mayank Agarwal became a part of history books on Friday as he became the second Indian opener and first in 30 years to survive the first session of a Test match in New Zealand. The last Indian opener to see off the first session in New Zealand was Manoj Prabhakar in 1990.

Prabhakar managed to achieve the feat in the 2nd Test in Napier and scored 95 off 268 balls in India's first innings as the visitors raked up 358/9 before declaring. The match ended in a draw with NZ scoring 178/1 in their first innings. Day 1 and Day 5 of the game were washed out.

On Friday, Mayank, who opened with Prithvi Shaw, saw off the first session despite swing and wind being a major foe for the batters. While the batsmen around him including Shaw, Cheteshwaer Pujara and Virat Kohli struggled, he grinded out and took India to 79/3 at lunch, remaining not out on 29 along with Ajinkya Rahane (19*). The pair added 39 off 61 balls before the first break.

However, he failed to capitalise on the start and fell to Trent Boult while trying to play a short ball that didn't bounce off his hips but he could only manage to hit it as far as Kyle Jamieson, who was stationed at deep square leg and fell for 34 off 84 balls.

The day ended with India posting 122/5 after rain stopped washed out the entire third session and stopped play. Rahane (38*) and Rishabh Pant (10*) were not out at the crease at stumps.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and put India in to bat first in overcast conditions, on a green-top wicket at Basin Reserve. And, the bowlers made full use of the conditions and reduced India to 40/3 before Mayank and Rahane showed some resilience.