India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: BCCI gives huge update on Shikhar Dhawan's injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided a big update on Shikhar Dhawan's injury which he incurred during the third and final ODI of the series against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Dhawan had hurt taken his left shoulder during fielding and was immediately taken off the field.

"Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an X-Ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back & assessed," tweeted BCCI.

The left-hander had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over of the innings. Dhawan had earlier not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting and had only made his return to the game in the third ODI.

Talking about the game, Australia started on a poor note, losing their premier openers inside the first powerplay. While David Warner departed for just 3, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch was left unfortunate over a run-out mishap. Australia were left with 46 runs on the board for the loss of just two wickets in nine overs. But the pair Steve Smith and his "long-lost brother" Marnus Labuschagne scripted a valiant century-plus partnership to keep Australia in control at M Chinnaswamy. And en route, while Smith scored his 25th ODI half-century, Labuschagne notched up his maiden fifty in the format. However, India bounced back with back-to-back dismissals by Ravindra Jadeja in the 33rd over, hence exposing the feeble Aussie middle order.