India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score: India aim to win series 3-0

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day one of the third Test between India and South Africa from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. India have little to no worries going into the final Test and will probably go in with the same side. Umesh Yadav coming in for Hanuma Vihari, did a good job in both the innings and is likely to retain his place in the side. Their batters are in red hot form and there's no reason to change that combination. South Africa on the other hand, were disappointing in the second game. Their tailenders showed good resistance in the first innings but surrendered quite easily in the second. None of their players are in form at the moment and they would be hoping for a better performance and go home with some pride. Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Ranchi here at indiatvnews.com. ( Scorecard

08.25 IST: Weather:

The temperature for the day is expected to hover between 24 and 28-degree Celcius throughout the day in Ranchi with a chance of thunderstorms around 11 AM in the day.

Brief preview: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts on Saturday. There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be aiming for against the hapless visitors. [Read full preview here]