Shahbaz Nadeem added to India's squad for 3rd Test against South Africa in Ranchi

Left-arm off-spinner got a maiden call-up in India's Test squad on Friday for third and the final Test match against South Africa in Ranchi on October 19.

The decision to add Nadeem was taken after chinaman Kuldeep Yadav complained of pain in the left shoulder on Friday.

Nadeem was part of the ‘A’ series which was played before the South Africa Test series where he scalped eight wickets.

Team India has already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber against the Proteas and will face-off for one final time in Ranchi.

Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India’s squad for 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem

