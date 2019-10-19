3rd Test: Local boy Shahbaz Nadeem debuts for India in Ranchi

Image Source : @ICC TWITTER Local boy Shahbaz Nadeem debuts for India in Ranchi

Shahbaz Nadeem has been handed his debut at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi as India host South Africa in the third and final Test of the three-match series.

Nadeem, 30, was drafted into the side on Friday after Kuldeep Yadav opted out of the squad due to shoulder problem.

The slow left-arm bowler became the 296th player to play for India in the longest format of the game after he was handed the cap before the game on Saturday.

Big day for Shahbaz Nadeem as he is all set to make his Test debut 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/3hfYTaVyDL — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2019

Nadeem is an experienced head and has so far played 110 first-class matches, taking 424 wickets at an average of 28.59. The 30-year-old has best figures of 7/45 and 19 five-wicket hauls to his name. He has also taken 10 wickets in a game on five occasions.

The local boy was the only change for Team India as the hosts decided to go in with three spinners on a slow and dry track in Ranchi.

With India batting first, Nadeem along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will prove to be a key cog in the wheel as India eye 40 more points in the World Test Championship.

Playing XIs:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi