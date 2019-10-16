I control my emotions better than others: MS Dhoni reveals mantra behind being 'Captain Cool'

Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni of India prepares to bat during a net session at Old Trafford on July 08, 2019 in Manchester, England

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday revealed his mantra behind being 'Captain Cool' on the field during pressure situations. Dhoni said this during a promotional event in the capital.

Dhoni's ability to remain composed under pressure and carrying India out of delicate situations single-handedly has earned him the name 'Captain Cool'. Whether chasing or defending a total in a cricket match, Dhoni, unlike others, is usually seen to be cool as a cucumber and rather concentrates on guiding his teammates to deal with pressure.

On Wednesday, Dhoni revealed that he too does go through the same emotions -- frustration, anger, disappointment -- but he rather focuses his energy into thinking what should be done.

"Whatever the format may be, I get into the process of what can be done now, depending on the situation. In Test cricket, you get a slightly longer duration to chalk out your plan. In one-day cricket, you do have some time constraints and in T20s, everything happens very quickly. So the demands are very different," Dhoni explained.

"I would say I feel equally frustrated, angry and times, disappointed as well. But for me, none of these are very constructive and what is more important for me is that what needs to be done right now, that mostly matters. And once I get into that process of thinking I manage to handle my emotions in a much better way. I am like everyone else, but I tend to control my emotions better than others," Dhoni added.

Dhoni last appeared for Team India during World Cup 2019 after which it was widely speculated that he would retire from international cricket. However, he had taken a 15-days sabbatical to join the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir and hence missed out the ODI and T20I series against West Indies and the limited-overs fixture against South Africa. Rishabh Pant was selected as India's primary choice wicketkeeper-batsman in Dhoni's absence.

A report later suggested that Dhoni has decided to extend his break from cricket until November, which could leave him out of the T20I series against Bangladesh as well.

Dhoni also talked about team effort and how it can never be discarded despite it comprising many individual performances.

"Ultimately, winning or losing comes to each and every individual who is part of the team. In a team sport, everybody has a role and responsibility. Throughout the T20 World Cup, the roles and responsibilities given to individuals were fulfilled in the best manner possible. That was the reason we won the tournament.

"It's not always about few of the individuals performing a lot better than the whole lot. What you want is for everybody to contribute. That one wicket at that right moment, that outstanding catch," he said.