Excited and looking forward to seeing MS Dhoni play again: Fans react as IPL 2020 dates confirmed

The Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Brijesh Patel, on Friday confirmed that the long-anticipated 13th season of the cash-rich league will commence on September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated to be played on November 8.

Following the announcement, cricket fans of the nation have gone berserk as they finally have something to cheer for, but followers of the league are happier about the return of MS Dhoni than about the league.

Badminton star Kidambi Srikanth led the bandwagon of Dhoni's fans as he tweeted "Great to know #IPL2020 is happening. I'm excited and looking forward to see @msdhoni play again!"

Great to know #IPL2020 is happening.

I’m excited and looking forward to see @msdhoni play again! 💪🏻 — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) July 24, 2020

IPL 2020 to be played from 19th sep



Every DHONI ‘s fan right now to DHONI -#IPL2020

#return_of_thala_dhoni pic.twitter.com/qvOsErJtgp — shubham kushwaha (@shubham81178197) July 24, 2020

Here's how fans reacted on the return of IPL 2020...

#IPL2020

Fans During Fans During

International Match ipl pic.twitter.com/AfXQSc7SHF — Tonishark (@Tonishark3) July 24, 2020

Coming soon, this IPL 2020... The Excitement. The Passion. The Intensity. The Drama. The Challenger Spirit.



Royal Challengers Bangalore can’t wait to #PlayBold. Are you with us? #WeAreChallengers #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/O7pRTpvAml — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 24, 2020

Fasten your seat belts #IPL2020 a reality , a packed schedule of exciting cricket , but protocols and regulations too ,very good news for the game and I can’t wait for the ride @IPL #BCCI — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 24, 2020

#IPL2020

When you heard the news IPL 2020 is likely to be held in UAE : pic.twitter.com/yBThxlM1z9 — Ritviz Tweeps⚡🚴 (@eklauta_) July 18, 2020

The IPL Governing Council is scheduled to meet next week to finalise the details and approve the schedule, it is understood that the BCCI has informally intimated the franchises about the plan.

"The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL," Patel confirmed the development after PTI reported the dates on Thursday.

The IPL has been made possible by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the host country expressed its inability to conduct the event.

Patel added that BCCI will write to the Emirates Cricket Board about the Standard Operating Procedure to combat the COVID-19 threat.

"We are making the SOP and it will be ready in a few days. To allow crowd or not depends on the UAE government. Anyway, social distancing has to be maintained. We have left it for their government to decide on that. Will also be writing to the UAE board formally," Patel said.

