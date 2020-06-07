Deepak Chahar reveals secret plan when bowling to MS Dhoni in death overs, former skipper reacts hilariously

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Deepak Chahar with MS Dhoni

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar on Sunday revealed his plan if he had to bowl to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in the death overs. Chahar further went on to add that he had revealed the plan to the veteran cricketer and he had reacted hilariously.

Speaking to Star Sports' Cricket Connected, Chahar was posed the question wherein he was asked whether he has a secret plan to bowling to Dhoni in death overs. The pacer admitted that he had discussed the same with Dhoni and even revealed his plan.

"I had asked the same question to him four days back. He (Dhoni) said 'knuckleball would be a good option'. And I replied saying that you would hit it out of the park then," said Deepak with a smile before adding, "wide yorker and slower bouncer would be good options and he replied saying 'thanks for revealing the plan and watch out for the auctions."

Earlier on Friday, talking to IANS, Chahar said that the CSK captain knows 'how to use his players'.

"As for Mahi bhai, we all know how cool he is. His cricketing knowledge is unbelievable. Having captained for so long, he can pre-empt what is going to happen and how one should react to a situation. Also, he knows how to use his players and I feel that is the biggest skill of a captain," said the 27-year-old.

"If you can bring the best out of your player knowing his area of strength, then nothing beats that. And Mahi bhai can do that and that is why he has achieved what he has. He just knows how to get the best out of you."

