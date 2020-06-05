Deepak Chahar points out differences in playing under MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Image Source : AP/IPLT20.COM/BCCI.TV Deepak Chahar, who has played under all three - Dhoni, Rohit and Kohli, talked about the difference in their styles of captaincy.

Deepak Chahar is one of the select cricketers who have played under MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While he played under Kohli and Rohit with Team India, he represents Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, which is led by Dhoni.

In an interview with IANS, he talked about his experience of playing with all the three captains. Chahar also pointed out the differences between the two.

When asked how he sees the three top leaders in Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit, Chahar stated the major qualities among all the three.

"Virat is very aggressive and when you see him on the field, you automatically get energetic," said Chahar.

"He leads from the front, be it with his batting or on the field. When you see him giving his 110 per cent, you automatically give your 100 per cent.

"In Rohit's case, he remains very calm and composed and shows you that he trusts you. So when the captain remains calm and backs you, you also start excelling as you feel that confidence rubbing off on you."

Talking about Dhoni, Chahar said that the CSK captain knows 'how to use his players'.

"As for Mahi bhai, we all know how cool he is. His cricketing knowledge is unbelievable. Having captained for so long, he can pre-empt what is going to happen and how one should react to a situation. Also, he knows how to use his players and I feel that is the biggest skill of a captain," said the 27-year-old. (He is family: Pandya opens up on relationship with Dhoni)

"If you can bring the best out of your player knowing his area of strength, then nothing beats that. And Mahi bhai can do that and that is why he has achieved what he has. He just knows how to get the best out of you."

Deepak Chahar was in an impressive run of form during the last year but he was forced out of the side with an injury. However, he insisted that he is now fit and waiting for the cricket action to begin.

"When the lockdown started I had become fit and was looking to make a return. But now that when we were told that we needed to stay indoors to fight the pandemic, I thought it was an opportunity to work further on my strength. I trained my heart out," said Chahar.

"In fact, the 2.5 years before I got injured, I wasn't getting the time to work on myself as I was playing non-stop. If you make a count, I would have hardly come home for 25 days and that too for periods of 2-3 days at max. My strength in the lower body had decreased and since I was playing non-stop, I couldn't work on it. The body needed a period of 30-40 days away from the game.

"Slowly the action was also starting to suffer because when you keep bowling different variations like the knuckleball and the slower bouncers and all, the action does change a bit. So this break helped me work on my action as well as my lower body strength. As a pacer you want the lower body strength to be on top," he explained.

