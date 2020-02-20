Cricket on Snow: Youngsters from Kashmir host tournament on frozen field to promote tourism

Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Youngsters from Gurez valley host cricket tournament on frozen field to promote tourism

Youngsters from Gurez in the Kashmir valley have garnered attention following the organization of a snow cricket tournament on a frozen field to promote tourism in the area. Gurez valley is located in the high Himalayas, about 86 kilometres from Bandipore and 123 kilometres from Srinagar in northern Jammu and Kashmir.

To attract attention of higher authorities and reach more people on a national scale, the tournament was organized by the youth to promote winter sports further on a frozen field in Markoot. Snow cricket has become quite popular among the locals and a tournament was organized by Sports Cricket Club Markoot and a total of 10 teams took part.

The final of the tournament was played between Fuji 11 and Dream 11 and it was won by the latter.

The remote valley has a great potential for winter sports as it remains covered under heavy snow cover, which the tourism and sports authorities have failed to recognize so far.

The locals said that when different winter sports can be organized in Gulmarg, why similar games cannot be held in Gurez during winter months as the area has great potential.

A local cricket player said that the serene and mesmerizing beauty of this small valley, mostly during winters when it’s covered with heavy snow, attracts the attention of many. People living there also said that successive governments have failed to recognize the potential Gurez valley has for winter sports.