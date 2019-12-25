Gearing up for tomorrow's solar eclipse? Wait. NASA has a warning for you!

Image Source : AP Representational Image

The world is eagerly waiting to watch the solar eclipse on December 26 as it will be a rare celestial event. The "Ring of Fire" will put on a unique show for those in its path. But wait. NASA has a warning for you!

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has warned observes to be extra careful when viewing solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs instead of a total eclipse when the moon is on the far part of its elliptical orbit around the earth.

Sky at Night Magazine reiterated NASA's warning and said: It is the most beautiful type of partial solar eclipse but it is also the most dangerous.

“All observers will need to wear solar eclipse glasses at all times, and attempts to photograph it will require special solar filters.”

The solar eclipse will begin at 8.04 am on December 26. The annular phase starts at 9.24 am. At 9.26 am, the solar eclipse will be at its maximum point when the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun. The full solar eclipse will end at 9.27 am. The partial eclipse will end at 11.05 am when the moon leaves the edges of the sun.

