Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, time, Where and How to watch 'Ring of Fire' Live in India

India will witness a Solar Eclipse 2019 on December 26, just a day after Christmas. The 'Ring of Fire' will be visible over Earth's eastern hemisphere. It is the last solar eclipse of the year. You must be wondering what is the 'Ring of Fire'. Let us tell you that this is what makes this astronomical phenomenon even more special. You will find answers to all your questions on December 26 Solar Eclipse in India, Solar Eclipse Date and Time, from where can you watch Solar Eclipse, is it safe to watch the solar eclipse or not? We have your queries solved in a nutshell. Read on.

What is an annular solar eclipse:

For an annular solar eclipse to be possible, three things need to happen- a new moon, a moon should be at or very near a lunar node so that the sun, moon and the earth all are in a straight line and the moon should be near the apogee, which is the farthest point of the moon from Earth.

What is the Ring of Fire

It is not often that we see a 'Ring of Fire' during solar eclipses. Those solar eclipses where a 'Ring of Fire' is visible is called an annular solar eclipse. During this eclipse, the centre of the sun will be covered by the moon in a way that the outer edge of the sun is left visible and looks like a ring. It appears like a ring of fire around the moon called the 'annulus'. It is not visible from all places on earth.

When is the solar eclipse in December: Date, Time

The world will witness the Solar Eclipse on December 26. The solar eclipse will begin at 8.04 am on December 26. The annualar phase starts at 9.24 am. At 9.26 am, the solar eclipse will be at its maximum point when the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun. The full solar eclipse will end at 9.27 am. The partial eclipse will end at 11.05 am when the moon leaves the edges of the sun.

Where to watch solar eclipse December 2019:

Solar Eclipse on December 26 will be visible in India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sumatra, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Northern Marina Islands, Sri Lanka and Borneo.

Where to watch solar eclipse December 2019 in India:

The solar eclipse on December 26 will not be visible from all places in India. However, it is expected that the solar eclipse would be visible from a few places along the southern coast of India. Kerala's Cheruvathur could be among the best places to witness the December 26 solar eclipse or the Ring of Fire. It is likely to be seen in Karnataka's Mangaluru, Palakkad, Thalassery, Kozhikode in Kerala and Ootacamund, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappali and Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.