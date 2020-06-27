Image Source : AP Lunar Eclipse 2020: Everything you need to know about the 'Blood Moon Eclipse'

After the world witnessed the extraordinary Solar Eclipse 2020 last Sunday, we are all set to welcome the third Lunar Eclipse of the year. Lunar eclipses can be visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth, if the sky is clear. From some places, the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse.

When will Lunar Eclipse 2020 take place?

The Lunar Eclipse will take place on the night of 4th and 5th July. In India, it would be morning of July 5th between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. The eclipse will last for 2 hours and 45 mins.

Event Time in India Visibility in India Penumbral Eclipse begins 5 Jul, 08:37:23 No, below the horizon Maximum Eclipse 5 Jul, 09:59:51 No, below the horizon Penumbral Eclipse ends 5 Jul, 11:22:21 No, below the horizon

Will the Lunar Eclipse be visible from India?

No, the Moon will be below the horizon during this eclipse, so it will not be possible to view it from India. The magnitude of the eclipse is -0.644. The penumbral magnitude of the eclipse is 0.355.

Which Countries will witness the Lunar Eclipse on July 4th, 5th?

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible from 4 continents. All of the Latin American countries will be able to view it along with Mexico, Cuba, the Caribbean islands, USA, Canada in the North America. Most of the African countries will be able to view it. Western European countries like UK, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and others will be able to view it.

