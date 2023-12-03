Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Voting for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 to elect its 16th Legislative Assembly ended on November 25 with a 75.45 per cent voter turnout. In the Assembly polls for the 199 constituencies (The polling in Karanpur Assembly Constituency adjourned due to the death of a candidate). 34 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state. The term of the present Rajasthan Assembly is from January 15, 2019 to January 14, 2024. The election results for the Rajasthan Assembly will be declared on December 3 along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.The Election Commission announced that the counting of votes for Mizoram would take place on December 4 (Monday) instead of December 3 (Sunday). Election Coverage

According to the Election Commission of India, at home voting facility was provided for 80+ years old senior citizens and PwD voters with 40 per cent benchmark disability in a first for Rajasthan.

Total voters in Rajasthan

There are 5,26,80,545 voters in Rajasthan. According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of enrolments of young electors who attained the age of 18 years between January 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, is 22,04,514. Around 11,78,285 voters are senior citizens (80+) while there are 606 third gender voters in Rajasthan. There are 51,756 polling stations in the state for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023.

Main parties in Rajasthan

Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two main parties in Rajasthan. Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the other two important parties in the state. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has been the Rajasthan Chief Minister since 2018.

What happened in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election?

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Congress won 100 seats and formed the government. The BJP, BSP and RLP won 73, 6 and 3 seats respectively in 2018. Gehlot became the CM for the first time in 1998 and was again sworn in as the state CM in 2008.

The Congress party received the vote share of 39.30 per cent while the BJP managed to get the vote share of 38.77 per cent. The RLP received the vote share of 2.40 per cent.

In this article, let us find out when the Assembly result will be out and where you can check the same.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Date and Time

Date: December 3, 2023, Sunday

Time: 8 am onwards

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Where to watch?

India TV-CNX Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted Ashok Gehlot-led Congress party's return in Rajasthan. The party is likely to get a thin majority with a range of 94 to 104 seats. The majority mark is 101 in the 200-member-strong Rajasthan Assembly. The BJP may get 80 to 90 seats. Other parties and Independents are likely to win 14 to 18 seats in the state, the exit poll predicted. The poll also predicted 43.41 per cent vote share for the Congress and 41.57 per cent vote share for the BJP.