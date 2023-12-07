Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
Vasundhara Raje in Delhi amid suspense over Rajasthan CM post, likely to meet Nadda

The timing of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje's Delhi visit is crucial as the BJP is still brainstorming over the name of the next CM in the state. Raje is one of the front-runners for the CM post in the party.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2023 10:13 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and party chief JP Nadda

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is likely to meet party president JP Nadda in Delhi amid a suspense over the BJP's CM pick for Rajasthan on Thursday. She arrived in New Delhi Wednesday night.

The sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting other leaders of the party's high command as well. She might be apprised by the leadership about their decision regarding the leaders who will be the part of the next Cabinet in Rajasthan. She could also put forward her views on the next government.

The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday.

The party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called.

However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting.

Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister.

In the assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats.

Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.

