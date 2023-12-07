Telangana CM oath ceremony LIVE: Stage set for Revanth Reddy's swearing-in as first Congress chief minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Revanth Reddy with is supporters

Revanth Reddy oath ceremony LIVE: Telangana Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy will take oath as the first Congress chief minister of the newest state of India. Reddy's swearing-in will be held at the sprawling LB Stadium in Hyderabad at 1:04 pm, on Thursday. The Congress invited its one lakh supporters and top leaders, including Congress parliamentary party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress CLP leader in the previous Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar. CPI General Secretary D Raja would attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. CPI is a pre-poll ally of Congress for the recent assembly elections.

