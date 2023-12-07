Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
  Telangana CM oath ceremony LIVE: Stage set for Revanth Reddy's swearing-in as first Congress chief minister
Telangana CM oath Ceremony Live: Revanth Reddy-led Congress defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent assembly election and won 64 out of the total 119 seats. Congress for the first time came to power in the state.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Hyderabad Updated on: December 07, 2023 8:31 IST
Congress leader Revanth Reddy with is supporters
Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Revanth Reddy with is supporters

Revanth Reddy oath ceremony LIVE: Telangana Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy will take oath as the first Congress chief minister of the newest state of India. Reddy's swearing-in will be held at the sprawling LB Stadium in Hyderabad at 1:04 pm, on Thursday. The Congress invited its one lakh supporters and top leaders, including Congress parliamentary party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress CLP leader in the previous Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar. CPI General Secretary D Raja would attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. CPI is a pre-poll ally of Congress for the recent assembly elections.

Live updates :Telangana CM Revanth Reddy oath ceremony

  • Dec 07, 2023 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Telangana CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Cong chief Kharge, Gandhis

    Telangana chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday, a day after he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party. He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. He also met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the residence of Sonia Gandhi. Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday. He said he will take oath at 1 pm on Thursday.

  • Dec 07, 2023 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Traffic arrangements in Hyderabad

    Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta said suitable arrangements have been made for traffic and others so that there is minimum inconvenience to the public. Some VVIPs attending the event would land at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport on city outskirts, while others would arrive at Begumpet airport and arrangements would be made for their security, he said.

  • Dec 07, 2023 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Revanth Reddy invites several leaders from South region

    Revanth Reddy has also extended an invitation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader Kodandaram, Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah, civil liberties activist Haragopal and families of Telangana martyrs have also been invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

  • Dec 07, 2023 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi likely to attend swearing-in ceremony

    Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Observing that a 'people's government' would be assuming office on December 7 that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event.

  • Dec 07, 2023 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Swearing-in ceremony at 1. 04 PM today

    Telangana Chief Minister-elect Anumula Revanth Reddy would take oath as the new CM of the state on Thursday following the party's victory in the recent Assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be held at the sprawling LB Stadium here at 1. 04 PM on Thursday.

