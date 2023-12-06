Telangana Election: In Congress vs BRS fight, BJP expands footprints substantially | Analysis in numbers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah with Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and party leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Khammam on August 27, 2023.

BJP winners in Telangana Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered impressive victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the just concluded Assembly Elections 2023. The Congress was successful in snatching away Telangana from the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) decimated the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) of Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Mizoram. The Assembly Elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. ZPM's Lalduohma is going to be the next Mizoram CM while Telangana Congress chief Anumula Revanth Reddy is all set to replace KCR on December 7. The BJP, however, is still considering potential Chief Ministers of the three Hindi heartland states. Meanwhile, in Telangana, amid the massive victory of the Congress party and the humiliating drubbing of the BRS, everyone is underestimating the BJP factor. The party not only won 8 seats this time in the state but also clocked an impressive vote share of almost 14 per cent. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP), the BJP ally, couldn't win a single seat and lost deposit in all 8 seats (Kukatpalle, Tandur, Kodad, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Wyra, Kothagudem and Aswaraopeta) it contested in understanding with the saffron party. The JSP registered its best performance in Kukatpalle where Mummareddy Prema Kumar received 39,830 votes (15.88 per cent).

BJP's performance in 2023 Telangana Election

The BJP retained its Goshamahal seat and won seven new constituencies including Sirpur, Adilabad, Mudhole, Nirmal, Armur, Nizamabad Urban and Kamareddy. In Goshamahal, T Raja Singh won the seat with a margin of 21,457 votes and received a vote share of 54.08 per cent. BJP's Palvai Harish Babu registered a victory in Sirpur by 3,088 votes and received a vote share of 34.09 per cent. Payal Shanker emerged victorious in Adilabad by 6,692 votes with a vote share of 35.84 per cent and Ram Rao Pawar secured the Mudhole seat for the party by 23,999 votes (48.59 per cent vote share). Alleti Maheshwar Reddy in Nirmal won by a massive margin of 50,703 votes (54.03 per cent vote share) while Paidi Rakesh Reddy captured Armur by 29,669 votes (44.9 per cent vote share). Dhanpal Suryanarayana of the saffron party won the Nizamabad Urban seat with a margin of 15,387 votes (40.82 per cent vote share). Apart from these 8 seats, the BJP was the runner-up in 18 constituencies including Boath, Mancherial, Koratla, Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Dubbak, Gajwel, Quthbullapur, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Amberpet, Sanathnagar, Karwan, Charminar, Secunderabad Cantt, Kalwakurthy and Warangal East.

The party was successful in saving its deposit in 19 other seats including Khanapur, Bodhan, Jukkal, Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda, Jagtial, Vemulawada, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Serilingampally, Chevella, Musheerabad, Malakpet, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Makthal, Suryapet, Parkal and Warangal West. In the 2018 Telangana polls, the party lost its deposit in 102 seats.

BJP's 'giant killer' KVR wins Kamareddy, defeats KCR and Revanth Reddy

BJP leader Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy (KVR) proved to be a 'giant killer' in the Telangana Assembly Election as he defeated two heavyweights in Kamareddy. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was humbled by KVR with a margin of 6,741 votes. Revanth Reddy, the next Telangana CM, stood third in the process. KVR received 66,652 votes (34.55 per cent) and KCR got 59,911 votes (31.06 per cent). Revanth managed to garner 54,916 votes (28.47 per cent).

What happened with BJP's key leaders in the 2023 Telangana polls?

Several prominent leaders including Eatala Rajender (Gajwel and Huzurabad), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar), Arvind Dharmapuri (Koratla), Ajmeera Athmarao Naik (Asifabad), Ramesh Rathod (Khanapur), Soyam Bapu Rao (Boath), M Raghunandan Rao (Dubbak), Marri Shashidhar Reddy (Sanath Nagar), Gunde Vijaya Rama Rao (Ghanpur Station), Chennamaneni Vikas Rao (Vemulawada) and Ajmeera Prahalad Naik (Mulug) lost the elections.

How did the BJP perform in the 2018 Telangana polls?

In 2018, the BJP contested 117 seats in the state and won Goshamahal with a vote share of 6.98 per cent in the entire state. Party candidate T Raja Singh won the Goshamahal constituency by defeating Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Prem Singh Rathore with a margin of 17,734 votes

What was BJP's performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls?

The BJP won Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in Telangana with a vote share of 19.65 per cent. In Nizamabad, party candidate Arvind Dharmapuri defeated KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha with a margin of over 70,000 votes.