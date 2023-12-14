'Samman aur Sneh': Vasundhara Raje days after BJP named Bhajan Lal Sharma as Rajasthan CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia

Rajasthan: 'Samman aur Sneh...', wrote BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje quoting 'one will get more in return than the amount one would sow'. She shared a post on the social media platform 'X' with a poster showing her with several other women.

Raje's tweet came days after BJP announced Bhajan Lal Sharma as its chief minister-designate for Rajasthan.

Prior to the BJP's announcement on who would be its CM designate, several names were doing the rounds including that of Vasundhara Raje.

A video showing former Raje being purportedly "shocked" before reading the name of Bhajanlal Sharma as the new CM had also gone viral.

Several netizens took to X to comment on Vasundhara Raje's expression upon opening the chit, saying she looked "shocked" on reading the name on it.

The announcement took everyone by surprise, as Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kirodi Lal Meena and even Baba Balaknath were considered front-runners for the post.

Vasundhara Raje was continuously asking questions from the high command since July-August regarding her role during the elections, and camped in Delhi several times to convey her message.

She was involved in the meetings regarding ticket distribution. However, some of her loyalists were given tickets but faces like Parnami, and Yoonus Khan, who were counted among Raje's staunch supporters, were kept away.

