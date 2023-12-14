Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
  Breaking: 9 more Opposition MPs, including Kanimozhi and Manickam Tagore, suspended from Lok Sabha

Breaking: 9 more Opposition MPs, including Kanimozhi and Manickam Tagore, suspended from Lok Sabha

The Opposition Lok Sabha MPs who have been suspended include - Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 15:31 IST
A view of the Lok Sabha in the New Parliament building in
Image Source : PTI A view of the Lok Sabha in the New Parliament building in New Delhi.

Parliament Winter Session: At least nine more Lok Sabha MPs belonging to different parties have been suspended for 'unruly conduct' inside the House. The lawmakers have been suspended for the rest of the winter session of the Parliament.

The Opposition Lok Sabha MPs who have been suspended include - Benny Behanan (Congress), VK Sreekandan (Congress), Mohammad Jawed (Congress), Manickam Tagore (Congress), PR Natarajan (CPI), K Subbarayan (CPI), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), SR Parthiban (DMK), and S Venkatesan (CPM).

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended five MPs for the rest of the winter session over misconduct inside the House. 

The development has come a day after security breach at the new Parliament building when four people -- two of them jumped from the Lok Sabha chamber and sprayed yellow-coloured gas creating a ruckus while MPs were speaking during the zero-hour and two others who protested, raised slogans outside the building.

More to follow...

