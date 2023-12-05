Sachin Pilot's movements were tracked by Rajasthan govt during crisis time, claims Ashok Gehlot's OSD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot during Congress Guarantee Rally. (File photo)

Jaipur: Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma has alleged that the state government was keeping a track on Sachin Pilot and the people he was meeting during the political crisis in Rajasthan.

On the alleged phone tapping of Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Outgoing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma said, "During the political crisis in Rajasthan, when Sachin Pilot had gone to Manesar with 18 MLAs, the state government was keeping a track on Sachin Pilot and the people he was meeting."

"Sachin Pilot was being monitored on where he was going, and who was he talking to on the phone so that corrective measures could be taken and it was because of the monitoring that we could bring some people back. He was also being chased and all his movements were tracked..."

Meanwhile, after the Assembly election results in the state, Sachin Pilot said the Congress will have to introspect about the shortcomings that led to the party failing to retain the government in Rajasthan.

He added that it's a matter of concern that despite making every effort, the Congress could not break Rajasthan's tradition of voting out the party in power every five years. Party leaders will discuss the reasons for its failure and its future strategy in the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday.

The BJP wrested Rajasthan from the Congress, winning 115 of the 199 seats where polling took place as the grand old party -- which won 69 seats -- failed to buck the state's three-decade revolving-door trend in which the voters reject the ruling party.

"It is a matter of concern that despite making every effort and hard work, the Congress could not break the tradition. Everyone will have to introspect about the shortcomings and the reasons due to which the Congress could not retain the government," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

He added everyone wanted that a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan as it would have strengthened the party.

Retaining the government in Rajasthan was the Congress' target but it could not happen due to various reasons. However, the party's vote percentage in all three states has not decreased, Pilot said.

ALSO READ | MP election results: Kamal Nath raises questions on poll verdict, asks 'how is this possible...'

ALSO READ | DMK MP calls Hindi heartland as 'Gaumutra states' in Lok Sabha, apologises after backlash