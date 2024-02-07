Rajasthan: Angry over losing cricket match, youth kills 15-year-old with bat in Jhalawar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Jhalawar: A 15-year-old boy died after he was allegedly beaten on the head with a bat after a cricket match in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place in Bhawani Mandi town on Tuesday afternoon.

After the team lost the match, a member of the opposing team allegedly struck the boy on the head with a bat, resulting in fatal injuries. The police said that the teen succumbed to head injuries during treatment later at night.

The victim was identified as Prakash Sahu, a resident of Rajasthan Textiles Mills Labour Colony in Bhawani Mandi town. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Mukesh Meena and a resident of the same colony, has been detained by the police.

According to Circle Inspector Mangilal Yadav, Sahu, a Class 10 student, and Meena, a final year B.A. student from the same colony, were friends who regularly played cricket together on the colony ground.

Here's why Mukesh hit Prakash

As Sahu and his teammates were celebrating their victory in the cricket match on Tuesday afternoon, Meena, upset over the loss, launched a sudden attack with a cricket bat on Sahu's head from behind, added Yadav.

Sahu collapsed on the spot and was quickly taken to the local hospital, where doctors decided to transfer him to Kota for further treatment. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kota late Tuesday night, he said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against Meena.

Earlier in the day, local laborers reportedly damaged the bike belonging to the accused individual, who was subsequently confined to a room by his family members. In response to the incident, the police presence in the colony has been heightened.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Watch: Kota collector interacts with coaching students over dinner amid rising cases of suicides

Also Read: Kota girl dies by suicide, writes note to her parents: 'I can't do JEE. Sorry, mummy, papa'