Rajasthan: Woman dragged on SUV bonnet in Hanumangarh, BJP attacks Congress over lawlessness

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman clung on to the bonnet

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan after a video surfaced in which woman is seen being dragged on SUV bonnet in Hanumangarh.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"Rajasthan under the shadow of fear! People of Rajasthan are forced to live in panic due to such incidents happening on a daily basis, be it trying to crush an elderly person with a tractor or dragging a woman through the bonnet of a car. These incidents are a clear indication that the public has decided to oust the Gehlot government," he said on X - formerly known as Twitter.

In the election year, BJP stepped up attacks on the Congress government on several issues, including women's safety.

In fact, recently, Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha questioned his own government over women's safety. Later, he was sacked from the Cabinet by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gudha on July 21 spoke in the assembly raising women safety issue. “In Rajasthan, it is the truth that we have failed when it comes to women safety. The manner in which crimes against women have increased in Rajasthan, we should introspect rather than talk on Manipur,” he said in the assemlby.

Also read- Rajendra Gudha's 'Red diary' returns with fresh corruption allegations against Gehlot govt | WATCH

Also read- Priyanka Gandhi should also contest elections and not just campaign for Congress: Robert Vadra | EXCLUSIVE