Rajendra Gudha's 'Red diary' returns with fresh corruption allegations against Gehlot govt | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA/PTI Congress leader Rajendra Gudha levelled serious allegations against his own government.

Jaipur: Rajendra Gudha, Former Rajasthan minister and Congress leader, who opened a front against his own party's government, once again came up with his 'red diary' on Wednesday.

While reading some pages of his 'red diary', Gudha made fresh allegations of corruption in RCA.

He also expressed his apprehension about going to jail saying, "Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations in the diary. Corruption details are there in this diary. The red diary contains all the proofs of corruption done by the Ashok Gehlot government. They are planning to file false cases against me."