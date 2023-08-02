Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajendra Gudha's 'Red diary' returns with fresh corruption allegations against Gehlot govt | WATCH

Rajendra Gudha's 'Red diary' returns with fresh corruption allegations against Gehlot govt | WATCH

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha was sacked by CM Ashok Gehlot after he raised corruption charges against own government. He raised a 'Red diary' in the assembly claiming it contains details of corruption.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jaipur Updated on: August 02, 2023 13:15 IST
Congress leader Rajendra Gudha levelled serious allegations
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA/PTI Congress leader Rajendra Gudha levelled serious allegations against his own government.

Jaipur: Rajendra Gudha, Former Rajasthan minister and Congress leader, who opened a front against his own party's government, once again came up with his 'red diary' on Wednesday. 

While reading some pages of his 'red diary', Gudha made fresh allegations of corruption in RCA. 

He also expressed his apprehension about going to jail saying, "Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations in the diary. Corruption details are there in this diary. The red diary contains all the proofs of corruption done by the Ashok Gehlot government. They are planning to file false cases against me."

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Top News

Related Former News

Latest News