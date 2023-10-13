Rajasthan: Unidentified person hurls stone at Udaipur City–Jaipur Vande Bharat train, shatters window

Follow us on Image Source : NIVEDITA DASH/INDIA TV Vande Bharat train (Picture for representational purposes)

A glass window of the Udaipur City–Jaipur Vande Bharat Express was shattered after it was allegedly struck by a stone in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday. No passenger or train staff was injured, they said. An unidentified person threw a stone at the train while it was passing through Rayala station, damaging the window of the last (C7) coach, said Chhotulal of the Chittorgarh GRP station. A case has been registered against the unidentified individual based on the Rayala station master's report.

No arrests have been made yet and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Major tragedy averted

A few days ago, a major tragedy was averted on the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express. The train was on its way to Jaipur when the driver spotted stones and rods kept on roads that could have resulted in derailing the train. However, the driver used his mind and stopped the train using emergency brakes before it could crash into the stones and other objects kept on the track. A video has also gone viral on social media showing stones and rods kept on the track. In the video, a railway staff was seen removing stones from the track.

The incident occurred at around 09:55 am on October 2 under the limits of Bhilwara police station. The location comes under the jurisdiction of Gangarar in Chittaurgarh district. According to the information, the spot was visited by DSC Ajmer, IPF Bhilwara, PWI Gangarar, local Police and GRP officials. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case under the Railways Act.