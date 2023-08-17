Rajasthan: Gehlot govt to form 'Balinath Board' for upliftment of Bairwa caste ahead of election

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Herdsman leading cattle on road

The Rajasthan government has chosen to comprise the 'Balinath Board' which will prescribe to it the offices that should have been given to individuals from the Bairwa caste for their upliftment, as per a statement. The suggestions will be made based on an overview that will evaluate their social, financial, and educational necessities, it said.

The board will have five non-official individuals (chairman, vice chairman, and three members), the statement said.

The administrative department of the board will be the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

Earlier in July, the Rajasthan government formed a board to give fundamental facilities to the upliftment of specific caste groups and prescribe measures to eliminate their socio-economic backwardness.

The Rajasthan State Ahilya Bai Holkar Board will be entrusted with considering the state of Gadaria (Gadri), Gayari, Ghosi (Gawala), and Purbia (Dhangar, Gadri) castes and setting up a bona fide overview report on them, as indicated by an official statement.

The board will attempt to give basic facilities to these groups and propose measures to eliminate their backwardness, the statement said.

The board will likewise make suggestions in regards to their educational and financial upliftment, producing employment opportunities for them, as well as suggesting substantial measures against existing social evils, it said.

It will likewise recommend ways of supporting the traditional businesses of the groups with updated present-day methods.

According to the statement, the board will have a director, a vice chairman, and five non-official individuals other than the authorities of the concerned divisions.

