Rajasthan: Police, cyber cell recover 112 missing mobile phones, return them to owners

Rajasthan: At least 112 missing mobile phones were handed over to their owners by the Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district.

The missing mobiles were traced with the help of the cyber cell on the reports lodged by the owners in the online police portal.

The cyber ​​cell recovered 112 missing mobiles in the last 3 months and handed them to their owners.

SP Richa Tomar congratulated the cyber cell team and called the owners of the missing mobiles in their office and returned the cell phones.

