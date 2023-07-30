Sunday, July 30, 2023
     
Rajasthan man drowns, upset sister commits suicide in Bikaner

The man had died after accidentally falling into the nullah overflowing with rainwater.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Bikaner Published on: July 30, 2023 13:09 IST
A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide, hours after her brother drowned in a nullah in Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Rekha was upset over her 19-year-old brother Sandeep's death and allegedly jumped into a water tank near her house.

Sandeep died after accidentally falling into the nullah overflowing with rainwater near his house at around 1 pm.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said.

