Teen girl reaches Jaipur airport to fly to lover in Pakistan | Know what happens next

A teen girl from Rajasthan's Sikar district reached Jaipur airport heading for Pakistan to meet her lover. The police detained her after the airport authorities could not find a passport, visa or any other travel document with her.

Police investigation revealed that the girl was in contact with a person named Aslam Lahori, who had brainwashed her to travel to Pakistan. Aslam asked her to buy a burqa in order to reach Pakistan, police said. She sneaked out of her house with Rs 1000 and travelled to Jaipur to catch a flight to Pakistan. According to police, Aslam had also taught her to offer namaz prayers on video call as well as messages.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. Earlier, a married Indian woman travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend and was reportedly converted to Islam in order to marry him.

The dramatic U-turn came a day after 34-year-old Anju, who was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, denied media reports of having any love affairs with Nasrulla, 29.

According to the report, the newlyweds made a TikTok video where the couple can be seen enjoying the weather at Deerbala's tourist spots Lowari Tunnel, Hill Park and Deer City. A video of the same also went viral on social media platforms.

Nasrulla and Anju became friends on Facebook in 2019. "Anju is on a visit to Pakistan and we have no plan to marry," Nasrulla had told PTI over the phone from village Kulsho in the district, some 300 km from Peshawar.

