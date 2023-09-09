Rajasthan: Govt school teacher thrashes Dalit student for drinking from his camper

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIVE) Govt school teacher in Rajasthan's Bharatpur thrashes Dalit student

A government school teacher in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, allegedly beat a Dalit student after he drank water from his camper, police said on Saturday.

The boy's family members arrived at the school and protested against the teacher, Ganga Ram Gurjar, after learning about the incident that occurred on Friday.

The student said he drank from the camper as there was no water in the tank.

A complaint against the teacher has been lodged by the boy's family to the local police station. Investigations are being conducted, said SHO Sunil Kumar.

(With PTI Inputs)