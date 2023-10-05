Rajasthan elections: All sins of Congress are documented in 'red diary', says PM Modi at Jodhpur rally

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party's rally in Jodhpur hours after launching multiple projects in Jodhpur during his visit to poll-bound Rajasthan on Thursday (October 5).

Citing the 'red diary', PM Modi said all sins of the Congress were documented in the diary. "The secret of the red diary must be revealed and the corrupt leaders should be punished," he said.

The 'red diary' hit the headlines when sacked Rajasthan minister and Congress Rajendra Singh Gudha flashed it inside the assembly claiming it stored details of corruption.

"It is the resolution of the BJP to make Rajasthan the number one state in Tourism..Who can make that happen?...Modi can't do that, your vote can do that. With the power of your vote, BJP will form the government in Rajasthan and it will become the number one state in Tourism," asserted the PM.

PM Modi said the BJP government at the Centre is making every effort on its part for the development of Rajasthan but, it is painful to see the condition of the state.

"Congress has brought Rajasthan to the top of the country in terms of corruption and riots. It has made Rajasthan the number 1 in terms of atrocities against women and Dalits. Congress has given a free hand to the drugs business..," he added.

"For the BJP government, your health is our priority. On one side, we are providing free treatment facilities to poor families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and on the other side, we are building modern hospitals in record numbers," PM Modi added.

Trauma, Emergency and criticalcare at AIIMS

Earlier in the day PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the integrated centre for ‘Trauma, Emergency and critical care’ at AIIMS Jodhpur.

New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the development of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. The New Terminal Building will be developed in an area of about 24,000 sqm and will be equipped to provide services to 2,500 passengers during peak hours. It will cater to 35 lakh passengers annually, improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the region.

IIT Jodhpur campus project

The PM also dedicated an IIT Jodhpur campus to the Nation. The state-of-the-art campus has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1135 crore. It is a step towards providing high quality holistic education and building infrastructure for supporting cutting-edge research and innovation initiatives.

New train services in Rajasthan

The prime minister flagged off two new train services in Rajasthan. These include a new train - Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn. - Khambli Ghat. Runicha Express will pass through Jodhpur, Degana, Kuchaman City, Phulera, Ringas, Shrimadhopur, Neem Ka Thana, Narnaul, Ateli, Rewari, improving connectivity of all towns with the national capital. The new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn.-Khambli Ghat will provide an impetus to tourism and generate employment in the region.