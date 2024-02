Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government transfers 67 IPS officers in administrative reshuffle.

Rajasthan news: In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Rajasthan government today (February 16) issued transfer and posting orders for 67 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday (February 15) transferred 11 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including four district collectors. According to the order issued by the Personnel Department, Sushma Arora, working on the post of Managing Director of RIICO (Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation), has been appointed as Managing Director in Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited, Jaipur.

Inderjit Singh, who was working as Commissioner of Rajasthan Housing Board, Jaipur, has been appointed as Commissioner and Special Government Secretary, Information Technology and Communication Department. Along with this, he has been given the additional charge of Commissioner Rajasthan Housing Board.

According to the order, Nakate Shivprasad Madan, Commissioner, Medical Education Department and Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Control Commissionerate, has been made the Managing Director of RIICO and Commissioner Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Iqbal Khan has been made Commissioner Medical Education in place of Nakate Shivprasad Madan.

Shruti Bhardwaj has been made the District Collector of Deeg from Neemkathana and Deeg Collector Sharad Mehra has been made the District Collector of Neemkathana. Dudu District Collector Artika Shukla has been made the District Collector of Khairthal-Tijara and Hanuman Mal Dhaka has been made the Dudu District Collector in his place.

