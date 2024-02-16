PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to lay foundation stones in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan via video conference on Friday. He will also address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme. The Rajasthan projects cater to several important sectors including roads, railways, solar energy, power transmission, drinking water and petroleum and natural gas.

The statement said he will inaugurate various national highway projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan besides three stretches of eight-lane Delhi - Mumbai Green field Alignment (NE-4). These sections will provide faster and improved connectivity in the region. These sections are also equipped with animal underpass and animal overpass with camouflaging to facilitate unhindered movement of wildlife, it said, adding that noise barriers have been provisioned as well to minimise the impact on wildlife.

Besides other highway projects, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of eight railway projects of Rajasthan worth around Rs 2,300 crore. c He will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 2,400 crore including projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which is aimed at strengthening the infrastructure to provide clean drinking water in Rajasthan, the statement said.

"The launch of these development projects in Rajasthan underscores the Prime Minister's relentless efforts to transform Rajasthan's infrastructure landscape and create opportunities for growth and development," it said. The event will be organised at about 200 places across all districts of the state, with the centrepiece programme being held in Jaipur.

PM to lay foundation stone of NLC

The PM will lay the foundation stone of a 300-mw solar power plant of NLC India virtually. "With an emphasis on promoting renewable energy and advancing towards achieving the net zero vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ceremonially lay the foundation stone for the 300 MW Solar Power Plant virtually tomorrow," the coal ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The state-owned navratna firm is setting up the solar power project in Barsingsar, Rajasthan, as part of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy's Central Public Sector Enterprises Scheme.



