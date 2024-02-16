PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS, a slew of other development projects in Haryana's Rewari today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Rewari on Friday. Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), it is set to become a prominent healthcare hub, offering a range of essential services to the people of Haryana.

This comes as the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors in the state.

Facilities at AIIMS Rewari

AIIMS Rewari complex will boast 720 beds, alongside a medical college with 100 seats and a nursing college with 60 seats. Additionally, an AYUSH block with 30 beds will cater to alternative medicine needs. The campus will also provide residential accommodation for faculty and staff, as well as hostel facilities for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Other amenities such as a night shelter and a guesthouse will ensure the comfort and convenience of patients and visitors.

AIIMS-Rewari will specialise in 18 different medical specialities and 17 super specialities, including cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, and burns and plastic surgery. To support these services, the complex will feature 16 modular operation theatres, state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratories, and a fully-equipped blood bank.

Overall, AIIMS-Rewari aims to provide comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services, meeting the diverse needs of the community it serves. According to the details given by the Union Health Ministry, the establishment of an AIIMS at Manethi village in Rewari district at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore was approved by the cabinet in February 2019.

Proposal for AIIMS was passed in 2020

However, the Haryana government was unable to hand over the land at Manethi for the project as the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) declined its proposal for conversion of forest land for the same. On September 25, 2020, the Haryana government proposed to provide 210 acres of land at another site for the establishment of the AIIMS.

A team constituted by the Union health ministry visited Haryana and inspected the new site in Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village in Manethi tehsil. Based on the team's recommendations, the Union health minister agreed to the new proposed site for the establishment of the AIIMS. The state government completed the handover of the 203-acre land for the project in September 2023.

The cost of the project was revised to around Rs 1,650 crore. The construction work of a boundary wall on the site is in progress and the project is targeted to be completed by December 2026. The proposed AIIMS shall impart both undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, along with nursing and paramedical training, to bring together in one place educational facilities of a higher order for training the personnel in all branches of healthcare activities, the ministry said.

Gurugram metro rail project

In Rewari, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of Gurugram metro rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore. The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge into the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City, it said.

The project is an important step towards realising Modi's vision to provide citizens with world-class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems, an official statement said. The statement said he will also inaugurate a newly built 'Anubhav Kendra Jyotisari', which is based in Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around Rs 240 crore, spans over 17 acres, encompassing more than 100,000 square feet of indoor space. It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita, the statement added.

