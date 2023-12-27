Rajasthan Cabinet expansion likely on December 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM with PM Modi

The Rajasthan Cabinet expansion will again have to wait as the Prime Minister has a big program scheduled on Wednesday. PM Modi on Wednesday is scheduled to interact with the beneficiaries of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing from 12:30 pm. Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives will also participate in the program.

In such a situation, there is no possibility of expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday which is expected to take place on December 28.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP government in the state over the delay in cabinet formation, claiming that disappointment has started being spread among people due to it and governance has come to a standstill. He also said people are watching which ministers they should approach with their problems and added that the cabinet should be formed at the earliest so that the government can run smoothly.

'All schemes of previous govt will continue'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said none of the welfare schemes launched by the previous Congress government in the state will be discontinued. He was speaking at a function organised by the BJP to mark Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Reacting to the allegations by the Congress that his government would discontinue the public welfare schemes launched by the previous government, Sharma said, "Congress people are saying our work, our schemes. I want to tell you that we will not stop any of the schemes". The chief minister said free medicines will continue to be made available at the government hospitals and the number of essential drugs would also be increased.