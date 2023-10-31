Rajasthan BJP core group to hold meeting in Delhi today, Vasundhara Raje, CP Joshi to participate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP National President JP Nadda and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan core group will hold a meeting in the national capital today (October 31) in which various top party leaders will participate. Rajasthan election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, state in-charge Arun Singh, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, state president CP Joshi and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary will take part in the meeting.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President's Rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, the Congress party won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. The BJP followed at 73 seats while the BSP garnered 6 seats. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

(With ANI inputs)