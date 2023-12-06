Rajasthan bandh called today in wake of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

In the aftermath of the Rajasthan assembly election, a turbulent political saga unfolds as the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, shot dead in his Jaipur home, becomes a focal point for confrontation between the Congress and the BJP. On Tuesday, three motorcycle-borne assailants targeted Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at his Jaipur residence, unleashing a barrage of bullets. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV and circulated widely on social media.

Crossfire and casualties

Gogamedi's security guard retaliated, leading to a crossfire. One attacker succumbed to the confrontation, initially reported as a result of Gogamedi's security but later revealed to be a deliberate act by his accomplices.

Political fallout

The BJP, victorious in the recent elections, accuses the Congress of orchestrating a revenge plan following their defeat. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala shares a video where Gogamedi claims a security threat, alleging Congress CM Ashok Gehlot reduced his security.

Karni Sena's statewide protest

Karni Sena responded with a call for a Rajasthan bandh on Wednesday, protesting the murder and demanding justice. Supporters threaten a statewide shutdown unless swift action is taken. On December 3, as election results unfolded, Gogamedi attributed the Congress's loss to the BJP's disregard for Karni Sena.

Leaders condemn and state in limbo

Prominent figures, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, and Rajyavardhan Rathore, denounce the killing. Congress's Supriya Shrinate labels it the 'return of jungle raj,' coinciding with the BJP's assumption of power. Amid the chaos, the BJP refrains from announcing a chief ministerial candidate, maintaining that the state remains under the caretaker government controlled by the Congress.

