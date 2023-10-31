AAP candidate for Rajasthan Assembly polls detained, booked for cheating in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE BY RAWPIXEL.COM ON FREEPIK Representative Image

Kota: An Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls was detained and booked by police under the charges of cheating some people in Telangana’s Hyderabad, officials said. Dipesh Soni, 32, who is a resident of Panwar and a jewellery trader by profession, has been fielded by the AAP from Khanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar. According to the police, Soni frequently visited Hyderabad on business trips. Station House Officer of Panwar police station Dinesh Sharma said that on one such trip on October 26, the AAP candidate would not answer his phone calls.

So, his father lodged a complaint at the Panwar police station on October 28.

“By tracking Soni's mobile phone location, a Rajasthan Police team reached Baserabad on Sunday and found him under the detention of the local police,” Sharma said.

The AAP leader was booked for cheating a local trader on Saturday and a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Baserabad police station in Hyderabad, he said.

Booked in two more cases of cheating

The police said that Soni was booked in two more cases of cheating, one of them was last week and the other on September 15.

The AAP announced Soni its candidate from Khanpur in the list of candidates released by the past last week.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)