Rajasthan Assembly Elections: PM Modi pens open letter, accuses Congress of damaging state's reputation

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections.

In a prelude to the upcoming Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an open letter to the people of Rajasthan, pledging to elevate the state to unprecedented heights while accusing the Congress government of inflicting irreparable damage to its reputation.

Congress' alleged revenge on Rajasthan

PM Modi expressed his concern, stating, "It seems as if the Congress has taken revenge for some old enmity with Rajasthan in these five years." He contended that the people of the state are disheartened by the actions of the Ashok Gehlot government.

Accusations against Congress government

The Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, citing issues such as crime against women and corruption. Modi asserted that, under Congress rule, Rajasthan has unfortunately earned the undesirable distinction of being the leading state in criminal activities.

Congress' appeasement policy criticised

PM Modi alleged that the Congress government, due to its appeasement policy, refrained from taking action against criminals, thereby allowing anti-social elements to operate freely in Rajasthan. He lamented the challenging situation in the state, where even practicing one's faith has become difficult.

BJP's commitment to development

Contrasting the BJP's approach, Modi claimed that the party has consistently prioritized the development and prosperity of Rajasthan. In the event of the BJP forming the government, water resources would be a top priority.

Promise of a 'double-engine' government

PM Modi outlined the vision for the BJP-led government in Rajasthan, emphasizing a "double-engine" approach characterized by rapid development, respect for the poor, and a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. He asserted that these principles would be the cornerstone of good governance.

Concerns for women's safety

Highlighting the state's historical commitment to women's empowerment, Modi lamented that the past five years became the most unsafe for women in Rajasthan. He claimed that the women of Rajasthan are determined to remove the Congress government.

Upcoming poll schedule

Providing context to his letter, PM Modi reminded the people that the polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled for November 25, with the results slated for counting on December 3.

As the election date approaches, Modi's open letter serves as a direct communication to the citizens of Rajasthan, urging them to consider the impact of governance on their state and make informed decisions at the polls.

