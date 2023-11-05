Rajasthan Assembly elections: BJP releases fifth list of 15 candidates | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

BJP on Sunday (November 5) released its fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. Prahlad Gunjal, considered close to former Chief Minister and top party leader in the state Vasundhara Raje, has been given ticket from the Kota North constituency. Rajasthan will go to Assembly polls on November 25, the results of which will be declared on December 3.

Upen Yadav, who led a huge movement regarding unemployment against the Ashok Gehlot government in May last year, has been fielded from Shahpura.

Other candidates

The other candidates who have been named in the list of 15 candidates include Amit Chaudhary from Hanumangarh, Anshumaan Singh Bhati from Kolayat, Rajkumar Rinva from Sardarshahar, Gopal Sharma from Civil Lines, Chandramohan Batvada from Kishan Pole, Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar, Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur, Neerja Ashok Sharma from Rajakhera, Abhishek Singh from Masuda, Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh, KG Paliwal from Mavli.

Premchand Gochar has been fielded from Pipalda, and Radheyshyam Bairva from Baran Atru (SC).

Earlier on Saturday, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced another list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 3 released the fourth candidates list for upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. The party has fielded Ram Nivas Meena from Todabhim and Swaroop Singh Khara from Sheo. In the first three lists, the party announced 58, 83 and 41 candidates, respectively.