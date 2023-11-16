Chunav Manch: BJP state chief CP Joshi expresses full confidence of party's return in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's State President, CP Joshi during Chunav Manch.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan state president CP Joshi on Thursday declared unwavering confidence in the party's victory in the state at India TV's Chunav Manch. Joshi asserted that the BJP has earned the complete trust of the public by demonstrating its ability to turn the impossible into the possible.

Addressing the audience, CP Joshi highlighted the party's track record of transforming challenging situations into triumphs. He emphasised that the people of Rajasthan have faith in the BJP because the party has consistently defied the odds and achieved success against formidable challenges.

Lawmaker's opinions shape CM decision-making: CP Joshi

Responding to queries about the potential face for the Chief Ministerial role in Rajasthan from the party's side, CP Joshi remarked that, unlike the Congress, the decision-making process in the BJP does not involve showcasing a face and then replacing them later. According to Joshi, in the BJP, decisions are made based on the opinions of parliamentary board legislators. The public in Rajasthan has made up its mind, predicting a historic victory for the BJP. CP Joshi believes that the BJP will secure a win in Rajasthan similar to the trust the nation showed in 2014.

In Rajasthan, the BJP's decision-making mechanism for the Chief Ministerial candidate involves considering the viewpoints of parliamentary board legislators, as highlighted by CP Joshi. This approach, as described by Joshi, stands in contrast to the practice in the Congress party, where a face is presented initially, only to be replaced later.

Joshi's statement reflects the confidence within the BJP regarding the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, with a belief in the party's historic triumph. The assertion that decisions are influenced by the opinions of lawmakers underscores the participatory nature of the BJP's internal processes.

Polling to take place on November 25

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced that Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Meanwhile, the state will witness polling in a single phase. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President's Rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

