Chunav Manch: 'Vasundhara Raje Scindia is an asset for Rajasthan', says BJP's Satish Poonia

Image Source : INDIA TV Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia at India TV Chunav Manch.

Chunav Manch: Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia today (November 16) spoke on various issues during the India TV Chunav Manch event in Jaipur. Replying to questions from India TV anchor Prachi Parashar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Poonia said former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia is an asset to the state of Rajasthan. He said she (Raje) is a two-time CM of the state and our ideologies are not different and we will fight collectively and will also win collectively in the state in the upcoming polls.

Differences between Poonia and Scindia:

"This is all political gossip and we (BJP leaders) believe in just one philosophy as discipline is key to BJP across the nation," said Poonia.

Farmers suicide in Rajasthan:

The Congress only claims to repay the loans of farmers but the reality is completely different. They played with the emotions of farmers in the state by giving them fake promises. The Congress party believes in the divide-and-rule policy and they are running 'Ravana Rajya' in Rajasthan.

Lal diary controversy:

"They (Congress) get angry with a red diary name like a bull gets angry with a red cloth (Ye lal diary se aise bhadakte hain jaise ki lal kapde se saand)," said Satish Poonia.

BJP manifesto release:

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the forthcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls in Jaipur today. During this, BJP chief Nadda, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satish Poonia, and others, were present on the occasion.

The Sankalp Patra has been named 'Aapano Agranee Rajasthan Sankalp Patr 2003' (our leading Rajasthan manifesto). The party's manifesto outlines several key resolutions aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The party plans to increase the financial assistance provided to farmers under this scheme to Rs 12,000 per year.

Lado Incentive Scheme: This scheme aims to support poor families by providing a savings bond at the birth of their daughters. The bond will mature over time, providing Rs 26,000 in class 6, Rs 18,000 in class 9, Rs 10,000 in class 10, Rs 12,000 in class 11, Rs 14,000 in class 12, Rs 50,000 in the first and last year of vocational courses, and a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh at the age of 21.

Direct Benefit Transfer: Economically weaker families' students will receive annual assistance of Rs 1,200 to purchase school bags, books, and uniforms.

Know more about Satish Poonia:

Satish Poonia is the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the present Deputy Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. He was also the president of the BJP's Rajasthan unit from 2019 to 2023.

Poonia is again contesting from Amber and facing Congress candidate Prashant Sharma in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, Poonia won the Amber constituency by defeating Congress candidate Prashant Sharma with a margin of 13,276 votes. In the 2013 Vidhan Sabha polls, Poonia was defeated by the National People's Party (NPP) candidate from Amber by just 329 votes.

When will election take place in Rajasthan?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the polling for 200 seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 (Saturday) and the counting will be done on December 3 (Sunday).