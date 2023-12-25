Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot questions delay in Cabinet expansion, says governance has come to a standstill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying event after 22 days it failed to form the Council of ministers in the state.

"Disappointment has now started spreading among the people. People of Rajasthan gave a clear mandate to BJP on December 3, but even after 22 days, the Cabinet has not been formed yet, due to which governance has come to a standstill," Gehlot posted on X.

Every department is also in a state of confusion, he said adding that people are confused about which ministers they should approach for solving their problems.

The Council of ministers should be formed as soon as possible so that the functioning of the government can run smoothly, the Congress leader said.

"It has also come to light through the media that treatment is not being provided by private hospitals under the Chiranjeevi scheme. The present government should also clarify its stand on the schemes of our government so that the people don't face any problem and the previous system should continue till a new system is implemented," the former CM added.

Rajasthan CM Sharma meets predecessor Gehlot

Earlier on December 20, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had a courtesy meeting with his predecessor Gehlot at the CM residence in the Civil Lines area. "This was a courtesy meeting between the two," a release said.

