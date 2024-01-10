Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan: 8-year-old girl raped in Bikaner, accused held by police

Rajasthan news: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said today (January 10). The accused was detained while he was travelling on a train, they added.

A case of rape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 and the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, police said.

"The accused fled after committing the crime. He was detained while he was travelling on a train. He is being brought to Bikaner for further investigation," Napasar Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar said.

The incident occurred in Seenthal village of Bikaner on Monday night when the girl had gone to get milk. Seeing other kids, she started playing with them when one of her neighbours, Mohit Kumhar (aged about 19-20 years), lured her and took her away, police said.

They said the accused fled the spot after allegedly raping the girl, who narrated her ordeal to her family members after reaching home. The girl was taken to a government hospital in Bikaner where she was medically examined by a board of doctors, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

